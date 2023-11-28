Liberia: The Eight Judiciary Circuit Court Complex in Nimba County Becomes Death Trap

Sanniquellie — The building hosting various judges of the Eight Judiciary Circuit Court Complex in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, has reportedly turned into a death trap for court workers.

The Judiciary Circuit Complex was constructed under the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, alongside former Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor Sr, including Associates Justices Kabineh J.A' Neh, current Chief Justice Sie - A-Nyene G. Yuoh, and Jamesetta H. Wolokolie. It was funded by the government of Liberia and was dedicated in August 2017 by a construction company called Bittar Construction Company, whose consultant is Mr. David Y. Badio, a judiciary architect.

Since its dedication in August 2017, the complex has now turned into a death trap within a six-year period.

The building currently hosts a debt Court judge, circuit Court judge, County Attorney, Public Defender Traffic Court, and others that are yet to be open to the public.

Most of the magistrates, including judges, are unhappy to be working in such a building due to concerns about their safety and the safety of other court workers.

Several court workers, who prefer not to have their names mentioned in the report, told our Nimba County correspondent that they, along with judges and various magistrates, are dissatisfied with the conditions of the building and do not want their lives to be at risk.

Due to the poor conditions of the complex, most court workers, including judges, are unhappy to come to work.

"Journalists, this building is not in good condition. When we are in there working, our lives are at risk. We can't continue to work in such a condition," they added.

Our Nimba County correspondent, who toured various parts of the building, noted that over ten leaks are currently in the building, including the main circuit courtroom.

Since its dedication in early August 2017, the Bittar Construction Company, headed by David Y. Badio, has yet to pay a visit to assess the conditions of the building.

The Eight Judiciary Circuit Court Complex is one of several constructed in the county, but the one in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, is now in a bad condition.

All efforts to reach the Bittar Construction Company, headed by David Y. Badio, didn't materialize, as there is no contact for them in the county.