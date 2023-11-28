Liberia: Nimely Returns From Injury With Goal

Monrovia — Liberian striker Sylvanus Nimely made his return from injury in the Uzbekistan Super League against Pakhtakor and wasted no time putting his name on the scoresheet. Nimely, who had not played since he suffered a knock during training just before the international break and was ruled out of Liberia's double-header clash with Malawi and Equatorial Guinea, made the perfect return his team wanted with a goal. The striker was among the 23 players named in coach Ansumana Keita's team for both games at home and accepted the invitation, but unfortunately, he missed Liberia's World Cup qualifiers on November 17th and 20th at the Samuel Kanyon Sports Complex due to injury.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa, Nimely said he felt disappointed not making the trip for such a match. "I felt pain during training and went for an ultrasound later. It was diagnosed that my muscles are tensed up. I may be able to run, but I won't be 100% fit. I cannot come under this condition just because I want to play, and I don't give my 100% to help the country get the needed result. I will be deceiving myself, the technical staff, my teammates, and most importantly the fans. I'm disappointed, but it's better that I be truthful and don't pretend I'm okay 100%. I've spoken with the coach about the situation," Nimely told FrontPage Africa via a WhatsApp call.

Lone Star, however, went on and lost both games at home to Malawi and Equatorial Guinea 1-0 each. But following the return of club football around the world, Sylvanus Nimely grabbed FC Surkhon's consolation goal in their 2-1 home defeat to league leaders Pakhtakor, ending his five-game goal drought and bringing his league total to eleven goals this season. Nimely, since moving to FC Surkhon, has been in incredible form, scoring goals. The Liberian striker is now one goal behind the league's joint-top scorers with just one matchday remaining in the Uzbekistan Super League season. In twenty-five league games this season, he has contributed 17 goals (eleven goals and six assists).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nimely, who has consistently showcased his top form, continues to make a name for himself in Uzbekistan. The former Monrovia Club Breweries and Sparta Moscow forward currently ranks as the third-leading scorer in the 2023 Uzbekistan Super League. Reflecting on the match, the 24-year-old stated, "It was not a good day for his team but he was happy getting on the scoresheet once more. "We are fighting to end the league in a good position. We have another important game coming up this week, but I don't intend to slow down. I am always eager to improve and keep pushing myself," Nimely added. Nimely emphasized their focus on winning the title. He acknowledged the competition from other teams also vying for the top spot, saying, "We need to concentrate on ourselves, perform to the best of our abilities, and continue to accumulate points."