Liberia: O'neal Roberts Clinches MTN Radio Personality of the Year Award for the Second Time

Monrovia — In a dazzling ceremony held last night at the Monrovia Convention Center, O'Neal Roberts Essomba emerged victorious, claiming the coveted One Air Radio Personality of the Year Award, presented by MTN Liberia. This marked the second time Roberts has secured this prestigious accolade, solidifying his status as a luminary in the Liberian media landscape.

The Liberia Entertainment Awards, proudly sponsored by MTN Liberia, annually recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields. The One Air Radio Personality award is a highlight of the event, celebrating exceptional broadcasters who have left an indelible mark on the industry.

O'Neal Roberts, currently serving as the Director of Radio/Programs at Truth FM/Real TV, has been a trailblazer in the media sector. His popular Truth Breakfast Show has captivated audiences, providing a platform for insightful discussions and entertainment. Notably, Roberts played a pivotal role in the recently concluded General and Presidential Election in Liberia, showcasing his commitment to informing and engaging the public.

The journey to this accolade began in the United States, where O'Neal Roberts clinched the award during the second edition of the ceremony. Returning to Liberia with this honor, he has continued to excel in his role at Truth FM/Real TV, contributing significantly to the station's success.

Educationally accomplished, O'Neal Roberts holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication from the University of Liberia and a Master's Degree in Corporate Finance from AMEU Graduate School.

Throughout his career, Roberts has amassed several accolades, including the 2011 Presidential Award presented by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Additionally, he has been recognized as the Best Radio Presenter by the Liberia Media Awards (LMA) in 2012, an On Air Personality by ECOWAS in 2015, and an On Air Personality at the Liberia Music Awards in 2017. His remarkable achievements continued in 2020 when he secured the On Air Personality award at the Liberia Entertainment Awards.

Now, with the 2023 On Air Radio Personality award from the Liberia Music Awards, O'Neal Roberts adds another feather to his cap, affirming his status as a stalwart in the Liberian media landscape. His dedication to excellence and impactful contributions to the industry make him a deserving recipient of this prestigious accolade. Congratulations poured in from colleagues, fans, and well-wishers as Roberts celebrated this remarkable achievement on the Liberian entertainment stage.