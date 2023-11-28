Liberia: SCNL Holds Eight Edition of Nature Talk With Students in Rural Montserrado

Monrovia — Society for the Conservation of Nature of Liberia has broadened its insight on Biodiversity sustainability, enlightening high school students on the need to contribute to the fight against environmental threats.

Over the weekend, November 24, SCNL in collaboration with the Liberia Geographical Society, with support from its partner, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) initiated a daylong educative awareness for over five high school students in the Johnsonville Community, as the Eighth Edition of "The Liberia Nature Talk."

This, according to Johnson G. Koikoi, lead on the program, is in fulfillment of SCNL's mission to educate the public, encourage and assist the public in understanding the importance of biodiversity conservation and natural resources management in Liberia, SCNL will ensure this through its environment program and awareness with students at primary, secondary & universities which enhances their learning.

Koikoi said the awareness at the school is a part of SCNL strategies to ensure biodiversity conservation and natural resources management awareness is carried out to the public through environmental education programs with Schools Nature Clubs (SNCs), universities, and Coordination meetings with Conservation Partners by using the various methods.

These methods according to him, include Conference Hall Meetings with participants (students) in the cluster,

PowerPoint Presentation, Awareness of Nature (Wetlands in Liberia & Biodiversity Research done in Gola Forest Nature Park).

During the event, Environmental Protection Agency National Focal Point on Ramsar Levi Z. Piah drill students on the importance of protecting the environment and how they can help to educate the public against environmental hazards.

He places special emphasis on swamp land, wetlands, and other areas that contribute significantly to environmental security as well as how society can preserve the environment to get economic gains.

Piah said it was important for students to understand the dos andon'ts't of the environment since it raised the question about why their work sometimes interfered with development which the EPA viewed as dangerous to nature.

According to Piah, the preservation of areas like Magroswap is important in so many ways, including curbing flooding, reducing carbon gases as well and contributing to the livelihood of fish.

"Don't built-in swap. Wetlands are government land. If you fill in them and build houses, wetlands won't be able to absorb carbon dioxide," Piah stressed.

"Also don't cut the mangroves, they play a key role in saving the environment."

Piah noted that failure to preserve the environment leads to global warming that can result in uncontrollable sunshine on earth, which will hurt the environment and man.

Piah encouraged students at the school to be ambassadors for saving the environment.

For his part, Diekarmien Alvis Deemie, SCNL Science and Conservation Officer informed the students of the importance that the environment plays in bringing resource generation to Liberia.

He said Liberia is blessed to have some of the scarce species which are often not seen in other areas around the world and killing them would not be helpful for wildlife conservation.

Diekarmien added that the Liberia reserve is important and has the proficiency to attract tourists as well as contribute to sustainable biodiversity.

He encouraged the students to take advantage of the environmental sector of study, citing that the protection of the environment is everyone's business.

The Eighth Edition of 'The Liberia Nature Talk was held at the End Time Reminder Ministries Christian Academy in Johnsonville Township by SCNL and partners.

Society for the Conservation of Nature Liberia (SCNL) is a non-political institution, serving as the lead National Civil Society Organization for nature conservation in Liberia.

SCNL's mandate is to educate, encourage, and assist civil society in understanding the need and patterns of conserving nature, and to build consensus on the effective management of biodiversity by ensuring the use of natural resources is sustainable and that biodiversity is effectively managed and appropriately utilized.