Liberian Boxer Freddy Wins World Welterweight Title

27 November 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T. Tumu

Flensburg — Liberian- German boxer, Freddy Kiwitt has made history as he claimed the World Boxing Federation (WBF) super welterweight title following an impressive displayed against Venezuelan Luis Enrique Romero on Friday, November 24.

The victory means, Kiwitt has now secured an impressive record of 25 wins, of winch 15 were knockout and three losses.

Kiwitt, expected to fight against Harry Simon, Jr. but the plan changed drastically in the last minutes after the Namibian pull out. The Liberian-German, instead face-off against Romero in the WBF showpiece.

The amazing night, where title was at stake and the German supporters were enthusiastic throughout the 11 rounds as Kiwitt exhibited his attacking prowess, while brilliantly keeping his distance from his opponent.

Venezuelan did not show any sign of decline as he rolled his way back smartly into the fight making the encounter tougher for the Liberian mostly when the got in proximity.

The fight beefed up with intensive, when Romero engaged with Kiwitt toe-to-toe. The Liberian was seemingly glad and adapted battling in close quarters.

But as the fight reached the halfway point, the Venezuelan began to feel the strain of the intense tussle.

Kiwitt scored a knock-down in the eighth round, though pundits thought it was a bit uncertain.

The Liberian landed some heavy hooks that sent Romero to the floor in the tenth round in an unquestionable manner.

Romero, who has had 11 wins, seven losses, and one draw, demonstrated his grit by getting back up, but his stamina was fading as trainer threw in the towel to indicate that he could not continue in the 11 rounds of fight. Kiwitt then immediately earned victory by technical knockout.

