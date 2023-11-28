Liberia: IREDD) Calls On President-Elect Joseph Boakai to Audit the Weah's Administration

Monrovia — The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) is calling on President-elect Joseph Boakai to audit the George Weah-led administration adding that it signifies the act of accountability.

IREDD Executive Matthias M. Yeaney added: "IREDD is calling on the newly elected administration to Audit Weah's Administration."

IREDD is a longstanding policy research and governance advocacy Civil Society Organization championing the voices of ordinary citizens of Liberia for good democratic governance under the rule of law.

Speaking to journalists, the Executive Director of IREDD congratulated Liberians and praised President Weah for upholding Liberia's democratic values and principles.

According to IREDD, President Weah and Liberians have raised the bar and standard for democratic governance in Africa.

The group also applauds the National Elections Commission for conducting peaceful, transparent, responsible, and credible elections.

"IREDD is pleased to acknowledge the strong political will demonstrated by His Excellency, President George M. Weah by willingly yielding to the voices of his compatriots, the Liberian People's democratic decision of voting him out of office during the November 14 Round-off Election," IREDD Executive Director said.

Yeaney added: "Ladies and gentlemen of the press, the Institute for Research and Democratic Development congratulates Liberians for yet again setting history by maintaining the peace during the electoral processes."

"A major lesson learned and a key takeaway that must, at all times, be followed by all governments beginning with the incoming government of president-elected, Joseph N. Boakai," Yeaney said.