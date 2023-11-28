Liberia: Pan African Climate Justice Alliance - Liberia's Chapter Urges Global Accountability On Climate Promises Ahead of COP28

Monrovia — The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance Liberia (PACJA-Liberia) alongside vibrant Liberian climate activists has launched the "Keep Your Promise" campaign, aimed at ensuring countries honor their commitments made under the Paris Agreements.

PACJA is a robust network comprising more than 1000 organizations across 51 African countries. Based in Kenya, this alliance includes NGOs, grassroots organizations, trusts, foundations, indigenous communities, farmers, community-based organizations, and religious groups united by a shared vision: to champion a people-centered, rights-based, just, and inclusive approach to tackle the pressing climate and environmental challenges confronting humanity and the planet.

The launch commenced with a march by PACJA-Liberia members representing various pro-environment groups. Carrying placards adorned with pro-environment messages, the members marched from Broad Street up Carey Street, culminating in an indoor program.

The group fervently called upon the Liberian government and global leaders attending COP28 in Expo City, Dubai, from November 30 to December 12, urging them to uphold the commitments and fulfill the promises made in the Paris Agreement.

Aligned with the Paris Agreement's objectives of curbing climate change, the group emphasized the imperative to "Hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above preindustrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels."

Their plea was directed at decision-makers and world leaders to honor their pledges in supporting vulnerable nations in combating climate change. The Paris Agreement and other international treaties underscore the responsibility to provide financial and technical assistance to countries like Liberia.

During the launch of the "Keep Your Promise Campaign" in Monrovia, PACJA-Liberia emphatically called for a substantial increase in climate finance allocated to Liberia and Africa at large. The group stressed the indispensability of adequate resources to implement climate adaptation and mitigation measures, construct sustainable infrastructure, and safeguard the well-being of citizens.

"We demand a doubling of adaptation finance over mitigation as it remains a priority for Africa. Developed country Parties must fulfill the annual commitment of 100 billion in climate finance and establish a quantified, measurable climate finance target," expressed PACJA-Liberia in a resolute statement delivered during the campaign launch.

Liberia boasts the largest expanse of the Upper Guinea Forest, a critical global biodiversity hotspot spanning much of West Africa. The preservation of the Liberian forest is crucial due to its diverse tree species and wildlife, rendering it a vital carbon sink.

Ezekiel Nyanfor, PACJA-Liberia's designated national representative and executive director of the Liberia Youth for Climate Action (LYCA), reading the statement, echoed the urgent call upon the Government of Liberia and world leaders attending COP28 to honor their commitments outlined in the Paris Agreement.

The group noted that Liberia requires tailored climate adaptation strategies to address its unique challenges, and as such, decision-makers should collaborate with local stakeholders to successfully implement effective adaptation measures including the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), focusing on agriculture, coastal protection, and disaster preparedness.

On capacity building, PACJA-Liberia noted that improving Liberia's institutional and human capabilities for successful climate action is critical, adding that long-term sustainability requires investment in education and training to develop local skills.

The group called on the Liberian leaders to guarantee that climate financing is allocated and used transparently, this includes comprehensive processes for monitoring, assessment, and accountability to ensure that funds are spent effectively and efficiently.

The group further said: "We call on world leaders to exhibit strong leadership at COP28 in order to implement the Paris Agreement. We call for the promotion of education, capacity-building and upskilling of young people on climate adaptation. We call for increasing financing for youth-led adaptation initiatives through adapted and flexible funding mechanisms. We demand an inclusive and participatory environment for the youth in climate adaptation decision-making processes."

Speaking at the event held at the Wologisi Hall on ICampus, Project Officer in the Department of Multilateral Environmental Agreements(MEAs) and Technical lead for National Adaptation Plans(NAPs) at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) outlined four strategic areas of focus which can help countries mobilize climate adaptation finance in vulnerable communities.

He named identifying and mobilizing effective and appropriate finance for climate action, strengthening coordination and collaboration to enable effective mobilization of climate finance, promoting research and development to further strengthen awareness, capacity building, and science and innovation for financing climate action and increasing climate finance to deliver meaningful technology transfer. He said the request was well taken and he will convey the PACJA-Liberia message to the EPA.

Teddy P. Taylor, National Focal Point- Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE) for Liberia said he was proud of the youthful climate advocates. He called on them to keep on their advocacy and pledged the EPA's continued cooperation with them.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the European Union Delegation to Liberia lauded the PACJA-Liberia for the commitment to hold stakeholders' feet to the fire and promised to present their request to the EU delegation to COP28.