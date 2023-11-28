Nigeria: Jega Asks Tinubu to Review Appointment of Partisan Individuals As INEC Officials

Civil society organisations in Nigeria have kicked against the appointment.

The former chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has asked President Bola Tinubu to review the appointment of partisan individuals as INEC officials.

Mr Jega, a professor, spoke when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV's "Politics Today" on Monday night.

President Tinubu, last month, announced the nomination of 10 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

The nominees were Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom State), Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti), Abubakar Ma'aji (Gombe), Shehu Wahab (Kwara), Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos) and Aminu Idris (Nasarawa).

Others are Mohammed Yelwa (Niger), Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers), and Abubakar Dambo (Zamfara).

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that at least two among the new electoral commissioners may be card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and two others were also found to be long-term allies of prominent politicians serving in Mr Tinubu's government.

The Nigerian Senate went ahead to confirm the nominations of the individuals despite opposition from civil society organisations.

Speaking on the issue, Mr Jega, who served as the commission's chairperson between June 2010 and June 2015, said it was not yet "too late" for Mr Tinubu to review the appointments despite being confirmed by the Senate.

"My advice will be to immediately review the appointment of the Resident Electoral Commissioners that was passed by the Senate recently.

"It is very important because clearly not only does it send a wrong signal about the government's intention to improve the integrity of elections, it also suggests that there is indifference with regard to protecting the independence and impartiality of the election management body," Mr Jega said.

"I would want to believe that Mr President was either misinformed or was not really furnished with all the necessary details with regards to these appointments."

The former INEC chief stressed that the issue was "serious and capable of undermining the integrity of the electoral process" in the country.

He recalled an incident in Adamawa State where a REC illegally declared the result of the 2023 governorship election in the state before the conclusion of the exercise, saying the situation was possible because politicians help such people to get appointed in order to manipulate the electoral process.

"One of the things that I recommended to be able to deal with this is that the Senate must be very serious about screening people who are nominated for appointments in these kinds of places, especially INEC," he said.