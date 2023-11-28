Ghana: MFWA to Hold Public Forum On Women's Online Rights in Ghana

press release

Internet penetration rates in Ghana continue to improve and as a result, many more Ghanaians have been connected to vast opportunities and knowledge sources online. However, a large population of women in Ghana remain offline due to factors such as gendered mis/disinformation, harassment and inadequate digital know-how which has resulted in the further deepening of the already-existing digital divide.

The MFWA, in its bid to contribute to stakeholder efforts aimed at addressing this challenge, and empower women to use the internet to assert their rights, and also take advantage of the numerous opportunities online, is organizing a National Stakeholders' Forum on Women's Rights Online in Ghana.

The forum will be a one-day event which will come off on November 28, 2023, at the Sunlodge Hotel in Accra.

It will bring together stakeholders from government, women's rights groups and civil society, along with activists, academics, media practitioners and members of the general public.

The forum will focus on how stakeholders can collaborate and use proactive actions to reduce and prevent the amplification of gendered disinformation, and promote women's rights online in Ghana.

The forum on women's rights online in Ghana is being organized with funding from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana.