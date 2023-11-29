Cape Verde: U.S. Relations With Cabo Verde

document

U.S.-CABO VERDE RELATIONS

The United States and Cabo Verde have strong historical roots dating to 18th century whaling routes. The tradition of emigration to the United States began at that time and continues today with a concentration primarily in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. As a result, Cabo Verde's diaspora in the United States rivals the islands' current population of 490,000, while approximately 3,000 U.S. citizens now reside in the nine inhabited islands that make up the archipelago nation.

The first U.S. consulate in sub-Saharan Africa opened in what is now Cabo Verde in 1818, and the United States established diplomatic relations with Cabo Verde in 1975, following its independence from Portugal. Cabo Verde is one of Africa's success stories and an important U.S. partner in West Africa. A model of democratic governance, the country enjoys relatively high literacy rates, high per capita income, and positive health indicators. The country was under one-party rule from independence until 1990; the first multiparty elections were held in 1991. There has never been a violent conflict on Cabo Verdean soil. Although it has few natural resources, fish are plentiful. The economy is service-oriented, and tourism drives GDP. Cabo Verde's current administration has prioritized relations with the United States and Europe. The People's Republic of China has a strong and growing presence.

In September 2017, the United States and Cabo Verde signed a Status of Forces Agreement, which entered into force in November 2018.

Top U.S. priorities in Cabo Verde include promoting broad-based economic development, improving security sector capabilities, and strengthening Cabo Verde's resilience to environmental vulnerability and the impacts of climate change.

Bilateral Economic Relations

The economic partnership between the United States and Cabo Verde has strong potential for growth. Cabo Verde is eager to attract U.S. trade and investment. The Department of State is working closely with the Cabo Verdean government and the U.S. Embassy in Praia to ensure that U.S. companies are aware of trade and investment opportunities.

The government has a development plan linked to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, and it welcomes interested investors in all areas. Cabo Verde's second Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development (PEDS II- 2023-2030) looks at positioning the country as a mid-Atlantic platform, taking advantage of its geostrategic location between the African, European, and American continents. The strategy aims to harness the private sector - both domestic and international - as the key driver for continued economic development. Renewable energy, tourism, maritime and air transportation, information and communications technology (ICT), blue economy industries, financial services, and agribusiness are key sectors of the economy identified for private sector investors and public-private partnerships. Cabo Verde continues to invest in solar and wind energy and, with a goal of achieving 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. The country seeks expanded ties with U.S. companies to develop these renewable resources.

In 2002, Cabo Verde and the United States signed an Open Skies agreement to facilitate air travel safety and expansion. Cabo Verde is an FAA Category 1 country. Cabo Verde seeks to position itself as an important aviation hub.

Cabo Verde is eligible for preferential trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). U.S. exports to Cabo Verde include poultry, low-value shipments, vehicles, machinery, and perfumery and cosmetics. U.S. imports from Cabo Verde include machinery, aircraft parts, rum and tafia, prepared meats and fish, toys and sports equipment, soap, coffee, corn products, and baking-related goods. The United States has a trade and investment framework agreement with the Economic Community of West African States, of which Cabo Verde is a member.

U.S. Assistance to Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde's strategic location makes it an important partner in the fight against trafficking of drugs, weapons, and people. U.S. security, counter narcotics, and law enforcement assistance seeks to build the capacity of Cabo Verde's military and police to respond effectively to various security challenges, including crime, money laundering, and drug trafficking.

The United States conducts training and exercises and shares information to build Cabo Verde's capacity to interdict suspected illicit maritime vessels, gather evidence, and prosecute traffickers, as well as carry out search and rescue operations. The Department has provided training to Cabo Verdean prison officials to improve the management, security, and human rights conditions of Cabo Verde's correctional centers.

To strengthen bilateral law enforcement cooperation, in 2018 the Department initiated a partnership between the Cabo Verde National Police and the Boston Police Department, whose jurisdiction includes a large Cabo Verdean diaspora community.

In September 2019, the United States and Cabo Verde signed a bilateral Letter of Agreement on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Sector Support. Following the signing, the Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs entered into an interagency agreement with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to establish a comprehensive border security program. The program has led to various information sharing agreements on biometrics, customs, and passenger data. In September 2023, CBP and Cabo Vede signed a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA), a legally binding agreement that will forge a closer relationship between CBP and Cabo Verdean authorities to combat illicit trafficking and customs offenses.

In 2021, Cabo Verde and the State of New Hampshire agreed to a State Partnership Program through the National Guard Bureau that has further strengthened U.S and Cabo Verde relations through military, government, and civilian exchanges.

While there is no USAID office in Cabo Verde, USAID supports programs in the country focused on renewable energy, agriculture, and post-pandemic economic recovery.

The United States also supports a variety of English teaching initiatives, including the English Access Microscholarship Program, the English Language Fellows program, and engagement with the National English Teachers Association as means to improve employment options for Cabo Verdeans in fields ranging from tourism to science and technology.

In November 2017, Cabo Verde completed its second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact ($66.2 million) which focused on water, sanitation, and land management reforms. Cabo Verde's first compact, (for $110 million, signed in July 2005), focused on strengthening the investment climate; reforming the financial sector; enacting policy reforms; increasing agricultural productivity; building or rebuilding roads, bridges, and ports; and improving public access to markets, jobs, and social services.

Cabo Verde's Membership in International Organizations

Cabo Verde and the United States belong to a number of the same international organizations, including the Community of Portuguese Language Countries, United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organization.

Bilateral Representation

Principal embassy officials are listed in the Department's Key Officers List.

Cabo Verde maintains an embassy in the United States at 3415 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington DC 20007 (tel. 202-965-6820), and a Consulate General in Quincy, MA.

