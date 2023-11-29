Nigeria: Tinubu Arrives Nass to Present N27. 5trn 2024 Budget

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly to present the N27.5 trillion Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

As soon as the President entered the Chamber of the House of Representatives at 11.13 a.m., the National Anthem was recited.

The President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Godswill Akpabio, called the House to order at 11.15 a.m.

Akpabio began the reading of the welcome address at 11.20 a.m.

Details later.