Nigeria: Tinubu Arrives Nass to Present N27. 5trn 2024 Budget

29 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru & Gift Chapi Odekina

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly to present the N27.5 trillion Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

As soon as the President entered the Chamber of the House of Representatives at 11.13 a.m., the National Anthem was recited.

The President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Godswill Akpabio, called the House to order at 11.15 a.m.

Akpabio began the reading of the welcome address at 11.20 a.m.

Details later.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.