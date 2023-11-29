Ghana: Govt Committed to Supporting Local Producers - Ofori-Atta

29 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The government has pledged its commitment to support local producers to help boost their capacity to meet the nation's consumption needs.

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, made the pledge yesterday at the five-day agriculture festival to herald this year's National Farmers' Day.

Dubbed "AGRIFEST 2023", the event, which was held within the Ministries enclave, was to showcase various agricultural products, services and equipment.

Speaking to journalists after a tour of the agricultural produce and machinery on display, Mr Ofori-Atta stressed the importance of reducing reliance on imports and promoting self-sufficiency.

"In the face of possible import restrictions, the government is prepared to stand behind our local producers. We acknowledge their crucial role in the economic landscape, and our commitment is to ensure their prosperity," stated the Finance Minister.

That, he said, aligned with the government's broader economic growth strategy, aimed at fortifying local productive capacity and reducing external dependencies.

"By steadfastly supporting local producers, the government aims to mitigate the potential impact of import restrictions on essential sectors, ensuring a continuous supply of vital goods and services," Mr Ofori-Atta stated.

He said the government had developed a comprehensive support mechanisms, encompassing financial assistance, resource access, and policy frameworks designed to empower local producers.

"Our goal is to create an environment where local businesses not only survive but thrive. This support is integral to our vision of a robust and self-sufficient economy," he emphasized.

The programme was attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, and Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, who both officially opened the event.

A total of 145 companies and organisations are actively participating in the AGRIFEST 2023, showcasing a wide array of offerings, from plant seedlings to farm produce, livestock, and advanced agricultural machinery.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.