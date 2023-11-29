Ghana: Chelsea Hurdle for Kotoko, Sun

28 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

League leaders, Aduana Stars FC, will host Accra Hearts of Oak at Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in a top betPawa Ghana on Sunday.

Both sides will be aiming to return to winning ways after dropping vital points in their previous matches.

Hearts was held to a pulsating 1-1 encounter by Berekum Chelsea and blew away the chance to jump to the upper parts of the league table.

Aduana Stars also sent shock waves across after conceding a late goal from struggling Accra Lions at the dreaded Dormaa fortress.

That gave Accra Lions a boost in their battle to move from the lower parts of the table.

But for Hearts and the 'Ogya' boys, it will be a moment of redemption.

Fast-rising Asante Kotoko will test their new form with a clash against Berekum Chelsea in another encounter expected to be full of fireworks.

Kotoko made the headlines over the weekend for their ability to fight from a goal down to win 3-1 against Legon Cities at the Sogakope Park.

The new form of the Reds appears to have gingered the entire squad and are poised to repeat the feat.

Accra Great Olympics and Legon Cities will be engaged in the Accra derby at the WAFA Park at Sogakope on Saturday.

At a neutral ground, both sides would battle for the points as they aim to establish their superiority over each other.

Bofoakwa Tano and FC Samartex are expected to lock horns, while Bibiani Gold Stars host Nsoatreman FC at Bibiani on Sunday.

Premier League debutants, Accra Lions, will lock horns with Nations FC, Karela United will entertain Bechem United in another dicey encounter.

Once again, matches involving Medeama SC and Dreams FC would be postponed following their CAF Inter Club engagement.

