Ghana: 2024 Polls - Dr Bawumia Will Outline His Policies Soon - Dr Ayew Afriyie

28 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Campaign Coordinator for the Vice President in the Ashanti Region, Dr Ayew Afriyie, says the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will, in the coming weeks, unveil better and alternative policies ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He refuted claims that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is spending time attacking former President Mahama rather than talking about policies to convince the Ghanaian voter.

He insists that throwing jabs is a natural part of politics and Dr Bawumia will respond in equal measure when the need arises.

The Effiduase/Asokore Member of Parliament highlighted the positive response Dr Bawumia had received so far during his thank you tour, which means he was the best fit to lead the country.

Dr Afriyie spoke to journalists when the Vice President met some religious leaders in Kumasi.

"It's not a kind that is so different. You see people attest in the North that I am not an NPP. Me and my family, we are supporting Dr Bawumia. Dr Bawumia has a lot up his sleeves. He will throw a lot of jabs at Mahama. Bawumia will tell us where we have to go. He is the best man for the job," he said.

