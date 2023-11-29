Ghana: New SWAG Executive Inducted Into Office

The newly elected executives of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) on yesterday were inducted into office to begin new four-year mandate.

The brief ceremony held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) had the president of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, International Olympics Committee (IOC) member, William Frederick Blick, the Chief Director of MoYS, Mr William Kartey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Digital Centres, Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, and Ghana Athletics president, Mr Bawa Fuseini in attendance.

Performing the induction ceremony, Mr Dwumfour congratulated the newly elected Executives and tasked them to prioritise the welfare of members.

The GJA President urged the SWAG leadership to deliver on their mandate to the expectation of members and the general good of the Association

He said the GJA was committed to supporting SWAG to achieve its goals and opened to collaboration and discussions on initiatives that will contribute to the advancement of sports in the country.

On his part, Mr Katey congratulated the newly elected executives and said that he recognises SWAG as a very important stakeholder and a key partner in the area of sports administration, promotion, and regulation in the country.

According to him, the year 2024 will be a very busy year for sports in the country, starting in January when the Black Stars participate at the African Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire. It will be followed by the African Games to be hosted in Ghana in March and the Paris Olympic Games.

Ace writer and broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah, retained the association's presidency after its election.

Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare polled 128 to beat the incumbent Mr Maurice Quansah to become the Vice President.

Mr Charles Osei Asibey was elected unopposed as General Secretary with Mr Kenneth Odeng Adade joining as his deputy.

Ms Owuraku Nsiah and Mavis Amanor both went unopposed as Treasurer and Women's Commissioner respectively, while Messrs Tilda Elinam Accorlor, Augustine Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, and Franklin Anane were elected as Executive Committee members.