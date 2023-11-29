Ghana: New SWAG Executive Inducted Into Office

28 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The newly elected executives of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) on yesterday were inducted into office to begin new four-year mandate.

The brief ceremony held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) had the president of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, International Olympics Committee (IOC) member, William Frederick Blick, the Chief Director of MoYS, Mr William Kartey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Digital Centres, Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, and Ghana Athletics president, Mr Bawa Fuseini in attendance.

Performing the induction ceremony, Mr Dwumfour congratulated the newly elected Executives and tasked them to prioritise the welfare of members.

The GJA President urged the SWAG leadership to deliver on their mandate to the expectation of members and the general good of the Association

He said the GJA was committed to supporting SWAG to achieve its goals and opened to collaboration and discussions on initiatives that will contribute to the advancement of sports in the country.

On his part, Mr Katey congratulated the newly elected executives and said that he recognises SWAG as a very important stakeholder and a key partner in the area of sports administration, promotion, and regulation in the country.

According to him, the year 2024 will be a very busy year for sports in the country, starting in January when the Black Stars participate at the African Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire. It will be followed by the African Games to be hosted in Ghana in March and the Paris Olympic Games.

Ace writer and broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah, retained the association's presidency after its election.

Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare polled 128 to beat the incumbent Mr Maurice Quansah to become the Vice President.

Mr Charles Osei Asibey was elected unopposed as General Secretary with Mr Kenneth Odeng Adade joining as his deputy.

Ms Owuraku Nsiah and Mavis Amanor both went unopposed as Treasurer and Women's Commissioner respectively, while Messrs Tilda Elinam Accorlor, Augustine Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, and Franklin Anane were elected as Executive Committee members.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.