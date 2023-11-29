Ghana: Jk Horgle Receives Transformational Business Excellence in Oil And Gas Award

The Chief Executive Officer of J.K Horgle Transport and Company Ltd, a petroleum haulage transportation company has been awarded the Transformational Business Excellence in Oil and Gas Downstream Award at the 7th Edition of Ghana Energy Awards held at the Labadi Beach in Accra.

Mr Joseph Kwaku Horgle, who is a giant in the petroleum downstream in Ghana was recognized for his vision, resilience and entrepreneurial skills for growing a small petroleum company to become an international company.

This is one of the many awards received by Mr J.K. Horgle.

From a humble beginning with about three heavy-duty trucks in the 1970s, Mr Horgle has grown his petroleum haulage business and currently boasts of over 500 heavy-duty trucks.

Incorporated in 2001, JK Horgle Transport and Company Limited has grown from a national to an Intentional business carting petroleum and allied products across West Africa for multinationals and local Oil Marketing Companies.

Currently, the company directly employs over 600 staff with heavy investment in well-trained and experienced drivers and support staff.

This year's Ghana Energy Awards was on the theme: 'Ghana's energy transition framework: Sector institutions as building blocks for the 2030- 2040 targets'.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the special guest of honour at the ceremony which was attended by hosts of industrial professionals, policy makers and civil society groups in the energy sector.

Commenting on the award Elinam Horgli, Deputy Managing Director of JK Horgle Transport & Company Limited said the award was well deserved stating that the CEO had over 40 years experience in the petroleum downstream industry.

She said Mr Horgle understood the industry very well and was able to predict the consequences or implications of decisions in the industry.

According to her, the petroleum downstream industry employed close to 10,000 people noting that these people also had dependants and cautioned policy makers against decisions that could affect the industry.

She urged the regulator, National Petroleum Authority (NPA), to ensure that the downstream industry continued to remain a preserve for Ghanaians saying due to the local content law governing the industry some Ghanaian companies had been able to grow to become giants.