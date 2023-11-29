Ghana: Musical Instruments for Berekum Chelsea Supporters

Patron of Berekum Chelsea FC supporters group in Accra, Nana Alhaji Abdul-Razak, has donated set of drums and other musical instruments to the club's supporters group.

The items including gourd drums, 'donno', gourd rattles, 'gankogui' double bells, banana bells, castanets, and stick clappers among others were presented to the supporters' leadership after their side 1-1 draw with Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The gesture was in response to a request from the Greater Accra representative of Berekum Chelsea FC, Mr Nkoo Joseph, and the Welfare Chairman of the supporters group in Accra, Mr Desmond Venunye Deku.

Presenting the items, Alhaji Abdul-Razak, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Aspiring Parliamentary candidate of Fanteakwa South constituency, said as an avid supporter of the 'Blues', it was his way to support the fans in order to motivate the playing body.

He charged the technical team and the playing body to strive for the best this season, noting that with the current trend in the league, Chelsea can win it.

Receiving the items in the presence of the technical team and playing body, the Berekum Chelsea FC Supporters Coordinator in Berekum, Emmanuel Kyeremeh, applauded Alhaji Abdul-Razak for the kind gesture and promised to put them to good use.

Skipper of the side, Zakaria Fuseini, on behalf of the playing body thanked Alhaji Abdul-Razak for the items, noting that the presence of the supporters with their instruments in the stands will motivate them.

The Akan chief of Adjen-Kotoku, Nana Kwaku Gyimah, also a patron of the supporters, presented a citation signed by Nkoo Joseph to Alhaji Abdul-Razak for his support and kind gesture.