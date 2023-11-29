Ghana: Musical Instruments for Berekum Chelsea Supporters

28 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Patron of Berekum Chelsea FC supporters group in Accra, Nana Alhaji Abdul-Razak, has donated set of drums and other musical instruments to the club's supporters group.

The items including gourd drums, 'donno', gourd rattles, 'gankogui' double bells, banana bells, castanets, and stick clappers among others were presented to the supporters' leadership after their side 1-1 draw with Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The gesture was in response to a request from the Greater Accra representative of Berekum Chelsea FC, Mr Nkoo Joseph, and the Welfare Chairman of the supporters group in Accra, Mr Desmond Venunye Deku.

Presenting the items, Alhaji Abdul-Razak, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Aspiring Parliamentary candidate of Fanteakwa South constituency, said as an avid supporter of the 'Blues', it was his way to support the fans in order to motivate the playing body.

He charged the technical team and the playing body to strive for the best this season, noting that with the current trend in the league, Chelsea can win it.

Receiving the items in the presence of the technical team and playing body, the Berekum Chelsea FC Supporters Coordinator in Berekum, Emmanuel Kyeremeh, applauded Alhaji Abdul-Razak for the kind gesture and promised to put them to good use.

Skipper of the side, Zakaria Fuseini, on behalf of the playing body thanked Alhaji Abdul-Razak for the items, noting that the presence of the supporters with their instruments in the stands will motivate them.

The Akan chief of Adjen-Kotoku, Nana Kwaku Gyimah, also a patron of the supporters, presented a citation signed by Nkoo Joseph to Alhaji Abdul-Razak for his support and kind gesture.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.