Africa: Five-Time NBA Winner Ron Harper Makes Bold Prediction on Future of Basketball in Africa

Nairobi — Five-time NBA Championships winner Ron Harper is emphatic that Africa is a sleeping giant in basketball that will awaken and rule the sport in the next decade.

Harper said the continent is naturally endowed with talents who will eventually come good out of the development programmes currently undertaken by NBA and its partners.

"In two years, I want to see many of these kids get to the Junior Academy (NBA Junior Academy), chase their dreams and get a chance to showcase their talent. I hope to see them get a chance to become the next superstar in the WNBA as well as the NBA. I always say, in the next 5-10 years, there are going to be a lot of great players coming from Africa," Harper said.

The NBA legend added that his conviction in the potential of the continent is solidified by the various African players he interacted with in his 25-year-old playing career.

"Manute Bol (South Sudanese) was there when I came into the league (in 1986). Luol Deng (South Sudanese national team coach) was a great friend of mine. We want to push these kids to the same career heights that these other guys had. There are a lot of great athletes over here that have not had the opportunity to develop their talent. We see a lot of athletes who have the height and the speed but haven't got the opportunity so this is what we are looking to do," he said.

Harper boasts a colourful career, winning three NBA titles with Chicago Bulls (1996-98) and two more with Los Angeles Lakers (2000-01).

The youngest of six children, the shooting guard came from a humble background in Dayton, Ohio, jumpstarting his basketball career at Kiser High School where he accumulated 20.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, five steals, five assists and six blocked shots.

Reflecting on his basketball journey, Harper said NBA's development programmes in Africa take him way back.

"It starts here...it starts with having a dream. If you don't have a dream, then you are never going to achieve anything. We are trying to give kids hope and this is how we should start. Basketball is a global sport. We want to take it to new heights and we want to push these kids to that level," Harper, who also played for Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers, said.

He was speaking at SABIS International School, Nairobi, on Wednesday afternoon during an NBA Junior clinic for 70 boys and girls aged 16 years and under.

Harper undertook participants through a training session before a Q & A session with the aspiring players.