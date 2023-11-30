Kenya: NBA Opens Office in Nairobi - a Slam Dunk for Basketball Enthusiasts in Kenya

The National Basketball Association (NBA) of the United States has pledged its support for the growth of basketball in Kenya. In a collaborative effort, the NBA is set to launch grassroots programs aimed at nurturing talent within the country.

Today afternoon, a significant meeting took place at State House Nairobi, where President William Ruto met with NBA officials led by NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams, alongside five-time NBA champion Ron Harper and former NBA player Micheal Finley. The event was graced by the presence of US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman and Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba among others.

The NBA will work in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Education, and the Kenya Basketball Federation to establish a comprehensive basketball ecosystem. One of the key initiatives under this collaboration is the introduction of a Junior NBA clinic, engaging 70 boys and girls. This clinic will mark the inauguration of the NBA's fifth African office in Nairobi.

The commitment aligns with the Memorandum of Understanding inked in New York during September, in the presence of President William Ruto, between the NBA and the Ministry of Sports. Notably, Kenya joins Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, and Nigeria as the only African countries hosting NBA offices.

President Ruto hailed the initiative as a pivotal moment in the country's sports development. He expressed optimism that this collaboration would provide Kenyan youth with the opportunity to pursue professional basketball, emphasizing the potential for talent commercialization and positive transformations in the lives of the nation's youth.