South Africa: Unrest Instigator Sentenced to 12 Years

The Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court has sentenced July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma to 12 years behind bars.

Zuma became well-known when he, at the height of the looting in July 2021, posted a video of himself at a KZN mall calling on looters to descend on it the next day.

The mall security was overwhelmed by looters, stores vandalised and looted and the mall itself later gutted with fire.

In September, the court found Zuma guilty of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act.

He has argued that he was drunk when he posted the video, adding that it should not be taken seriously by the police and the court.

But it seemed the matter might not be completely closed as EFF founder Julius Malema has indicated that his party intends to represent Zuma on appeal.

"I don't think the so-called July 2021 Instigator Mdumiseni Zuma got proper legal representation," said Malema.

"I've asked our KZN Provincial Chair to get the facts and how we can be of assistance."

The July Unrest was sparked by public anger at news that former president Jacob Zuma would be jailed for undermining the Constitutional Court.

The looting in KZN and Gauteng resulted in over 300 people losing their lives and cost the economy over R50 billion.

Earlier this month, the Randburg Magistrates Court acquitted former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu on charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act and inciting violence.

Mchunu who was known for the infamous warcry "Ayikhale/Azikhale" had called a press conference during the looting period calling for Jacob Zuma to be released from jail.

The police and state prosecutors have been accused of failing to act against dozens of pro-Zuma supporters who appeared to be encouraging the public to sabotage the state.