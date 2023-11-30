Uganda: Kikuube Locals Reject Mosquito Nets Distributed By Govt

Residents of Kakora village in Kikuube district have rejected government free mosquito nets distributed to them , claiming that the delivered batch is not enough for all locals.

The discontent stems from the stark contrast between the expected 1,822 nets and the meager 200 nets provided.

Katusime Scovia, a village health team member and parish councilor, expressed her frustration at the situation.

"I expected 1,822 nets, but was given only 200. Upon distributing them, the locals demanded the nets be taken back, some even threatening to burn them," Katusiime said.

William Agaba, the local council chairman for Kakora, expressed his disappointment, highlighting the insufficient quantity for the densely populated area.

"Even if we gave one net per household, it wouldn't be enough. We demand the nets be taken back until the government provides an adequate supply," Agaba asserted.

Gerald Okello, a resident, emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating, "Malaria is a killer disease here. We buried a neighbor's child recently due to malaria. The nets were our hope, and the government's act has left us disappointed. We need to be treated as Ugandans."

Bugambe Sub County Councilor Asera Annet suggested involving the police to maintain order amid the rising tensions, emphasizing the challenging nature of net distribution exercises.

Neyise Nelson, the Kikuube District Health officer, responded to the discrepancy in figures, noting,"The people of Kakora claim 1,822 people, but we have records for 599 in the District. We suspect inflated figures and are exploring possibilities of obtaining more nets."

Despite official explanations, Kakora residents stood firm in their demand for an adequate supply of nets.

"We won't allow anyone to get nets at the expense of others. If the government doesn't provide more nets, we will demonstrate; it's the language they understand," said Kakuru Obongo.

Yona Pacu Pacu added a political dimension to the situation, warning politicians, "As we approach the election period, no politician should come here. Denying us nets implies we are not Ugandans and not eligible to vote."

As the standoff continues, Kakora village remains a symbol of frustration over unmet expectations, urging the government to address the pressing health concerns of its citizens.