Nigeria: Nagiko Tomato Fit for Consumption - Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has exonerated the Erisco Foods Limited, saying its NAGIKO Tomato is fit for consumption.

This was in response to the complaint by one Chioma Egoji, who had published a 'negative' on the product via her Facebook Page on September 17.

The matter raised public concern prompting the Erisco Foods Company to institute a legal action against the reviewer.

The General Manager of the agency, Afolabi Solebo, in a statement pasted on the Lagos State government official Instagram page said the Nagiko Tomato was subjected to laboratory tests after the complaint.

After the review, it declared that "Contrary to claims made by one Mrs. Chioma Egodi on Facebook about the state of a tin tomato product named NAGIKO Tomato Mix 400g, the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, LASCOPA has declared that the product is safe for consumption and does not pose any health hazard to the consuming public."

Responding to the development, CEO of Erisco Foods, Chief Eric Umeofia in a chat with Daily Trust yesterday said the company is vindicated and commended the state government for doing a thorough job.

He recalled that the agency after the episode wrote the company and conducted its independent and thorough investigation and has cleared the company.