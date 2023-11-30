Nigeria: Enoh Pledges Renewed Dedication to Revitalise Sports Sector

The Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh has promised to redouble his efforts to reposition Nigeria's sports sector.

The minister made the pledge yesterday in Abuja at a media conference to mark his 100 days in office.

It will be recalled Enoh assumed duty as the 36th Minister of Sports Development on August 21, 2023.

According to him, the past 100 days have been filled with meetings with stakeholders to establish a clear course for the nation's sports development.

Enoh reiterated his administration's resolve to focus on grassroots development, infrastructure, training and implementation of the National Sports Industry Policy (NSIIP).

"What we have chosen to do (on this 100 days in office) is to have a meeting at the ministry's level, with all departments and directors and provide a clear direction about what the focus is and what the future looks like.

"What we are trying to do is to open up the sector in terms of engagement with stakeholders, we want to navigate the sports eco-system," he said.

The minister said going forward, fostering grassroots development, establishing a functional Anti-Doping Commission, restructuring the National Institute for Sports (NIS) and implementation of the NISP would take the front burner.

"We are committed to the submission of the National Anti-Doping Commission Establishment Bill to the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly for ratification within the forthcoming weeks.

"Having a legislation that sets up the National Anti-Doping Commission is going to be one of the clearest and strongest actions that the country would have taken to tackle doping," he said.