Ghana: Minister Calls for Collaboration Among Engineers, Industry, Academia

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical, Vocational, Education and Technology (TVET), Gifty Twum Ampofo, has called for closer collaboration among engineers, industry and academia to bridge the gap between experience and technology.

According to the minister, that would support mutual exchange of ideas, influence curriculum development and re-engineer industry practice to engender and provoke innovative in the area of technology.

The minister disclosed this at the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Ghana, in Accra Tuesday.

It was on the theme, 'Bridging the gap between Experience and Technology: the role of the Institution of Engineering and Technology.'

The minister said such collaboration would have the tendency to enhance research and development, leverage theory to improve practice and modify theory to align with acceptable practice.

"I'm glad to announce that with the establishment of sector-skill bodies under the TVET, it is now bridging the gap between academia and industry. We always take the direction, concerns and advice of the experts to develop better curriculum," she added.

She challenged the engineers to be more innovative in their skills, to address existing challenges while embracing team work for sustainable development.

"As an expert you will continue to have too many structures collapsing, so I'm entreating you to have your services closer to our door steps and let us also believe that without all of us working together, we cannot get the gap field," Mrs Ampofo added.

The President of IET-GH, Mr Henry Kwadwo Boateng, said bridging the gap between experience and technology required a multifaceted approach to foster a culture of lifelong learning, where professionals from various fields could update their skills and knowledge to stay abreast with the latest technologies.

"This requires a commitment to Continuous Professional Development (CPD), and the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana, is well-positioned to lead this charge, for this reason IET-GH has signed MOU with other training institutions," he added.

Mr Boateng said the institute was committed to promoting excellence in engineering and technology and providing a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional development among members.

He assured the institute's continuous effort to work to create a conducive environment for members to thrive and advocate for policies that support research and development, stronger partnerships between academia, industry, government, and promote the professional recognition of engineers and technologists in Ghana.

The Executive Secretary, IET-GH, Mr Seth Ayim, who gave the annual report for the institution said in going forward IET aimed to remain flexible, embrace innovation and equip members to navigate the challenges and opportunities of a swiftly evolving world.

"IET is committed to delivering ongoing learning opportunities in anticipation of the dynamic landscape in the field of engineering," he added.