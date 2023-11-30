Ghana: Unlicensed Traditional Medicine Practitioners Face Severe Sanctions in 2024 - Urgent Call for Government Support and Herbal Medicine Integration

Amidst these calls for regulatory compliance, Dr. Simon Agyemang Duah, Welfare Chairman of the Traditional Herbalist Association of Ghana, urged Ghanaian women to reconsider traditional methods for family planning. He cautioned against the use of conventional contraceptives, citing potential health risks.

Traditional Dr. Agyemang Duah, CEO of Agyenco Herbal, emphasized the importance of a balanced diet. He advised the public to be mindful of their dietary choices, advocating for increased consumption of fruits and vegetables.

As the GHAFTRAM takes a firm stand against unlicensed practitioners, the broader conversation includes appeals for financial support from the government. Traditional medicine advocates stress the need for recognition and integration into existing healthcare frameworks, believing it can enhance community healthcare outcomes.

In the ongoing efforts to uphold the reputation of herbal medicine, GHAFTRAM's proactive measures signal a shift toward a more regulated and supported traditional medicine landscape in Ghana.

These developments unfold against the backdrop of the Traditional Herbalist Association of Ghana's Annual General Meeting in Accra, where key figures underscored the urgency of these initiatives. The President of THAG, T. Dr. B.K. Asare, pleaded with the government to alleviate the financial burden on herbalists by contributing to the cost of product registration.

He indicated that the cost involved in the registration is too much which makes it difficult for some herbalists to register their medicines. Hence there is the need for the government to pay at least some percentage of the cost involved in registration.

He argued that integrating traditional medicine into health systems expands the reach and improves outcomes of community health care.

GHAFTRAM's General Secretary, Nana Kwadwo Obiri, highlighted the creation of a monitoring team to crack down on unregistered herbal medicine sales in public spaces. He reiterated that failure to comply with licensing and accreditation requirements would result in severe sanctions as stipulated by the law.

As the dialogue between traditional medicine practitioners and the government continues, the call for support extends beyond regulation to encompass broader issues, including funding, insurance coverage, and the integration of traditional medicine into the national healthcare system.