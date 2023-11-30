Ghana: SMT Ghana Introduces Hitachi Equipment to Boost Mining Industry

SMT Ghana, official distributor of Hitachi Construction and Mining Equipment (HCME) range, has held an Open Day event to showcase the latest Hitachi product range (Heavy Duty Machines).

SMT Ghana, one of the leading dealers in construction, transport and mining equipment in the country, holds a series of open house events throughout the country to showcase its products and orient stakeholders towards the need to use premium brand quality mining equipment for maximum output.

The latest of such product showcasing event was held last week in Tarkwa at the SMT Ghana - Tarkwa premises to showcase the reliable Hitachi range.

SMT Ghana offers a range of mining machinery, including rigid dump trucks and excavators up to 8,000 tonnages for the toughest mining jobs.

SMT's tough, reliable range of excavators and leading aftersales support deliver the essential efficiencies that are required for every project.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of SMT Ghana, Mr Alex Dutamby, was upbeat about the collaboration with Hitachi.

He saw it as great news for the customers and the industry as he described the Hitachi mining equipment as a machine built to deliver productivity, performance, durability, and reliability, offering more range to the industry.

"As miners, it is critical to have a reliable machine, and as Hitachi stands for reliability, we are here today at this Open day event to provide extensive information about the Hitachi products and to inform you of the support SMT Ghana will give as the official dealer," he said.

Mr Wayne Patridge, Manager, Sales-Heavy & Mining for the Hitachi Group, noted that the engagement of the Hitachi equipment over the years was a testimony to the strength and the important partnerships the group has built over the years.

"At HCME, we take pride in being your solution partner, dedicated to providing innovative and efficient solutions to your construction and mining needs. Our commitment to excellence and quality has led us to become a trusted name in the industry," he said, thanking customers for their loyalty.

The Hitachi Group, he assured, would continue to invest in more collaboration and would not only take pride in celebrating the present achievement but continue looking forward to its innovation, growth, and success.

"Together, let us overcome challenges and embrace opportunities to build a brighter future," he said.

Yaw Anim Baffour, SMT Ghana's Hitachi Sales Manager, and Frederick Calmes, SMT Africa's Key Account Manager-Mining, gave a presentation on the new Hitachi Range, emphasising that mining activity was important for economic growth.

Rodrigo Antonello, SMT Ghana's Hitachi Parts and Service Manager, and Samson Atugba, SMT Ghana's Hitachi Parts Sales Manager, were on hand to provide information on aftersales