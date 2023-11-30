Ghana: Maintain Positive Outlook Ahead of Festivities - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has called on Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to maintain a positive outlook on life ahead of the festivities.

Despite the challenges that society faces, he believes that the future is bright and full of opportunities.

However, he also warned that in order to seize these opportunities, young people must be well-grounded and avoid distractions that could derail their future.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah made these comments at the Miracle of Christmas Concert, which was held at the Christianborg Stake Centre of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Accra.

The concert was part of the church's "Light the world" initiative which aims to encourage people to perform acts of service during the Christmas season.

He encouraged the youth to remain hopeful and to focus on achieving great things in the years to come.

Mr Nkrumah admonished participants to be 'grounded' in their actions during the season to ensure that the outcomes of their actions remain consistent with the goal of the church.

On his part, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy and President of the Africa West Area of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints explained that the initiative was consistent with the church's aim of spreading love, joy, hope and peace.

"We want everyone to live Christ-like lives and share His love with others, we believe that everyone has a unique light within them, and we want to encourage you to let that light shine brightly," he said.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen stated that the Church of Jesus Christ had not relented on its positive engagements with the society and pledge future commitment.

Last month, the Church of Jesus Christ donated items worth US$300,000 to constituencies affected by the Akosombo Dam flooding.

The items, conveyed in five large trucks, included medical supplies, food, emergency sanitation and bags of rice, mosquito nets, aquatabs, student mattresses with blankets, boots, boxes of canned mackerel, among others.

The programme included musical numbers by local choirs and soloists. Highlights included the 'Twinkle Voices,' a choir of 40 children from Accra, and a performance by Elisha Joseph, a local musician who was one of those chosen to sing with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square at the April 2023 General Conference.

The musical programme concluded with all the performers gathering together to sing the closing number, O Come, O come, Emmanuel.

Over 1500 people attended the event on the Temple grounds and thousands viewed the programme throughout West Africa on-line on YouTube and Facebook.

Attending the event were many civic, inter-faith, and traditional leaders from throughout Ghana including traditional leaders from the Ga kingdom and friends from the Muslim community.

After the musical programme, Elder Nielsen, along with Mr Nkrumah and Ghanaian Ambassador to Belgium, Harriet Sena Siaw-Boateng, and all of other dignitaries, joined to switch on the Christmas lights that illuminated the Temple grounds.