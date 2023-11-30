Kenya: Govt to Distribute 120,000 Nets to Counties Affected By Floods to Mitigate Malaria Outbreak

Nairobi — The government has purchased 120,000 nets to be distributed to counties most affected by floods as a measure to stop the outbreak of malaria.

In a press conference held in Nairobi, Arid and Semi Arid Land Principal Secretary Kello Harsama said the nets will be distributed starting Thursday in Garissa, Kwale, Mandera, Wajir, and lamu counties to prevent spread of waterborne diseases.

"The government has so far purchased 120,000 nets to be distributed to affected counties of Tanariver, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Kwale, Lamu, Marsabit and other affected areas immediately," he said.

According to Harsama the ongoing flood situation in those counties has led to an increase in disease outbreaks including Malaria,Cholera,and Diarrhea.

"Government is committed to help those affected by distributing essential items including food and medicine. We will supply nets to those affected to protect them from the Malaria disease outbreak," he said.

Harsama stated that the government will also distribute iron Sheets, mattresses, blankets and other essential household items to help those who have been displaced from their homes due to the floods .

He added that long term strategies have been put in place to harvest water during this rainy season.

So far a total of 391 Diarrhea cases have been reported in Garissa, Kwale, Mandera, and Wajir counties where 94 cases of Cholera have been reported in Lamu County.