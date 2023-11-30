Liberia: Police Chief Faces Court Subpoena

-in the murder trial of Justice Scott

As the murder trial for the late Charloe Musu continues at Criminal Court 'A', Temple of Justice, Police Inspector General, Col. Patrick Sudue, has fallen in trouble with the court after being subpoenaed to appear before the court or face contempt and/or other appropriate punishments under the law.

In his ruling on Monday, November 27, 2023, Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie ordered the Clerk of Court to do a subpoena Ad Testificandum Decu Tecum to the Police Inspector General to produce the report of April 25, 2022 on incident of Justice Gloria Musu Scott's missing license plate, and the ledger testified to on Monday, November 27, 2023, by Col. Sudue's representative, Detective Curtis B. Koffa.

Inspector General Sudue is ordered to appear today, Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10:00am, and make available said document to the court or risks contempt of court.

The Police Chief had earlier been subpoenaed by the court to appear in relation to Cllr. Scott's mysteriously missing license plate, while she was defending the Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence-led faction of the Liberty Party and Gbarpolu County Senator Botoe Kanneh, at the National Elections Commission, as well as the reported intrusion incidents of the 8th and 9th of February, 2023, at her Virginia residence where Charloe Musu was murdered.

But he (Sudue) was represented by a police officer, Curtis B. Koffa, who could not present nor produce any report or documentation regarding the two separate incidents mentioned.

The first subpoena sent to Inspector General Sudue required or mandated him to appear before the court to produce and testify to the communication from Justice Scott, informing the LNP about the removal of her license plate mysteriously on April 25, 2022, and the police investigation report from the local police depot (Zone 6, Brewerville), where the first and second intrusions occurred on 8th and 9th of February, 2023.

Detective Curtis B. Koffa, who responded to the distress call at Justice Scott's home after the 8th and 9th February incidents, could not exhibit before the court any report of his investigation, but only told the court and jury verbally that Justice Scott destroyed the evidence by repairing the part of her house where intruders are believed to have used to enter the house, and that she (Scott) had also ridden her vehicle that was reportedly searched and ransacked by the suspected criminals.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns about the whereabouts of Mr. Valee Telleh, the man that was accused by former Truth & Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Chairman, Cllr. Jerome Verdier of killing Charloe.

The concerns over Mr. Telleh's prolonged silence and absence from public view come in the wake of speculations that the defense team is close to requesting the court to subpoena him.

Sources close to defense lawyers say they (lawyers) would be asking the court in coming days to subpoena Mr. Telleh to testify to his alleged involvement in the murder of Charloe, and another possible subpoena on the Liberia National Police to also testify to what they've found out of their surprisingly brief interaction with Mr. Valee Telleh in March this year.

News of Mr. Varlee Telleh's possible subpoena also comes amid rumors that he has flee the country. Editing by Jonathan Browne