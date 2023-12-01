Nigeria: Federal Govt Bans 'Ghana Must Go' Sacks At Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has prohibited the use of travel sacks, 'Ghana Must Go' by passengers at all the nation's airports.

According to a circular by FAAN, titled, 'Re: Prohibition of Usage Of Ghana Must Go', signed by Manager, Airport Services, Henok Gizachew, dated November 24, the ban is particularly for passengers travelling through the country's international airports.

Gizachew, stated that the sack was banned by the authority because it has cost the airlines huge loss and also damaged the airports conveyor belt system.

He noted that passengers who wish to use Ghana Must Go to travel must have the same well package in carton or hardcover of rectangular size.

LEADERSHIP reports that the use of the sack-like bag has been attributed to the breakdown of many of the country's airports' conveyor belt systems and one that has put enormous costs on the shoulders of the airport authority.

The popular Ghana Must Go sack which comes in different sizes is very popular among many Nigerian travellers because of its light weight and capacity to carry more loads.