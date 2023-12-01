Liberia: Court Subpoenas Koijee, Varlee Telleh

Criminal Court 'A' Judge, Roosevelt Z. Willie, has granted defense's application to subpoena Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee and Varlee Telleh, a senior officer of the Monrovia City Police.

The court's decision is in response to defense lawyers' request for subpoena Decu tecum and ad testificandum to be served on Mayor Koijee to present to the court, Mr. Varlee Telleh along with his (Telleh's) numbers that were used from 21st - 25th February 2023, and to also testify to said numbers as to whom he called within the timeframe mentioned.

The subpoena request also wants Orange GSM and Lonestar GSM to present telephone numbers that were being used by former Chief Justice, Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott, who is on trial for murder, and that the court makes the GSM companies to disclose who is using those numbers now since her phones went missing on the night of the murder of her niece, Chaloe Musu in her (Justice Scott's) residence.

Defense Counsels also asked the court to subpoena the two GSM companies to trace the gadgets of the said phone numbers from the 22nd of February 2023 up to November 30, 2023, because the GSM companies had earlier testified that they have the ability to locate the phones.

In their resistance, however, prosecution lawyers asked the court to deny the defense application, on grounds that it's unnecessary, lacks specificity, irrelevant, and is intended to delay the trial.

But in his ruling, Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie stated that the issues raised by the defense lawyers in their application are relevant to the case and are, therefore, granted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Accordingly, the subpoena directs those individuals and institutions concerned to appear with said documents that have been referred to in the application by Monday, December 4, 2023, at 10:00 am.

In his ruling on Monday, November 27, 2023, Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie ordered the Clerk of Court to do a subpoena Ad Testificandum Decu Tecum to Police Inspector General, Patrick Sudue, to produce the report of April 25, 2022, on incident of Justice Gloria Musu Scott's missing license plate, and the ledger testified to on Monday, November 27, 2023, by Col. Sudue's representative, Detective Curtis B. Koffa.

The Police Chief had earlier been subpoenaed by the court to appear in relation to Cllr. Scott's mysteriously missing license plate, while she was defending the Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence-led faction of the Liberty Party and Gbarpolu County Senator Botoe Kanneh, at the National Elections Commission, as well as the reported intrusion incidents of the 8th and 9th of February 2023, at her Virginia residence where Charloe Musu was murdered. Editing by Jonathan Browne