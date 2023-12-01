Burkina Faso/South Africa: WAFCON Qualifiers - Banyana Banyana Held to a Draw By Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso .....(0)1 (Yasso Konate 68')

South Africa........(0)1(Hildah Magaia 56')

Banyana Banyana were held to a 1-1 draw by Burkina Faso in the first leg of the 2024 WAFCON Qualifiers at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on Thursday.

The two sides went to the break deadlocked at 0-0 after a physical first half that saw a Thembi Kgatlana goal being disallowed for an offside in the 38th minute.

Janine Van Wyk started the match and captained the side for her 184th cap to level the African record set by Ahmed Hassan (Egypt).

Hildah Magaia, who had not registered her name on the scoresheet in a long time, broke the deadlock in the 56th minute to give the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana a crucial away goal.

However, the lead did not last long as Yasso Konate levelled matters for Burkina Faso in the 68th minute.

Despite numerous attempts from coach Desiree Ellis' side to get another goal and seal victory, it did not materialise and the teams eventually had to settle for a share of the spoils.

The second leg will be played on Monday, 4 December 2023 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium and will be Live on SABC Sport.