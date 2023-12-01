Ghana: All Set for Tarkwa to Host 39th National Farmers' Day

Takoradi — There is huge expectation and excitement among stakeholders in the Western Region, as Tarkwa feverishly prepares to host the climax of the 39th National Farmers' Day at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, this Friday.

The event, which will be held at UMaT auditorium, unlike usual outdoor celebration is themed, 'Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.'

It is targeted at providing a critical platform for stakeholders in the agriculture sub-sector of the economy to re-strategise on how to tap the huge potentials the industry presents, especially for the Western Region, in the next decades.

Preceding the national farmer's day celebration, is the Western Regional Farmers' Day, which will attract over 2,000 participants including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ministers of state, Members of Parliament, key government officials and chiefs, to the Tarkwa Senior High School park, from 10am to 12pm.

Already, regional and national farmers' day organising committees had been formed while banners announcing the celebrations have been posted at vantage points at Tarkwa, the gold city.

Western Regional Director of Agriculture, Mr John Kwamina Gyimah told the Ghanaian Times in an interview, that the committees have inspected farms and selected nominees to contest for the regional awards, adding it had also engaged corporate organisations for supports.

Tarkwa Senior High, the venue for the regional event, Mr Gyimah said had also been adequately prepared while accommodation for dignitaries who would who arrive on Thursday, to join the celebration of the hard working farmers, were also in place.

"For two weeks, publicity has been ongoing at radio stations, both in Tarkwa and Takoradi to further create more awareness about the upcoming event," he said.

As part of the celebration, the awardees, he said would meet the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah at the residency, Sekondi, and also interact with Essikado Omanhen, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, on Thursday, before journeying to Tarkwa, for the Friday climax.

Mr Gyimah added "the 39th national farmers' day comes as a business, a blessing and also a massive window of opportunity to showcase the economic potential of the agricultural products in the western Region, in terms of crop, fish and animal production."

He again noted that the event would also recognise the efforts and successes of farmers who contribute significantly to Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The expert believed, the day was a critical platform for industry players review strategies to improve agricultural production particularly, technologies, marketing and job creation, capacity development, and also avenues to establish partnership to propel agriculture production.

This strategies, Mr Gyimah proposed, would span the value chain from the regional, national and international, for stakeholders to explore the various agri-ecological production zones in the Western Region.

He said the theme would create the platform for continuous engagement with industry players, the youth, other interested groups and investors, who showcased their agriculture potential for investments.

Here in Accra, more than 150 exhibitors are showcasing their agri products at a five-day agricultural fair being held within the ministries enclave in Accra as part of this year's national farmers' day celebration.

Dubbed, 'Agrifest Ghana 2023,' it is being organized by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) in partnership with the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

"The designated area for the fair encompasses the ministerial enclave, starting from the Ridge Roundabout through the Principal Streets of Parliament House, Independence Square, the John Evans Atta Mills Court Complex, to the Principal Streets of the National Theatre," a statement issued by MOFA in Accra on November 27 noted.

The event saw actors in the agricultural value chain from across the 16 regions, display wide food crops, items and products, clothing and machinery in Accra, for viewing and sale.

Among the items were locally produced yoghurts, cereals, cash crop powder, mushroom and soda pastries, palm, groundnut and coconut oil, legumes, manure, fertilisers, weedicides, tractors, African fabrics, cocoa and shea products