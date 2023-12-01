Africa: 'Echoing the Voice of Africa' Book Launched in Accra

"Echoing the Voice of Africa" a book documenting the inspirational speeches of the King of Morocco, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, on his vision for the sustainable development of Africa, peace and security, was on Saturday launched in Accra.

The book, first in a series, shed light on some powerful quotes of the contemporary Africa's influential pan-Africanist monarch.

It documents quotes and rich African symbols touching on Africa unity, self-dependence, south-south cooperation, African women, African youth, African children, patriotism, democracy, human rights religious tolerance, sustainable development, to mention but a few.

The book was launched by Professor Kojo Yankah, founder of the Pan African Heritage Museum and African University College of Communications, at the University of Ghana and attended by dignitaries including members of the Diplomatic.

Prof. Yankah praised the author for initiating a process of documenting the rich wisdom of African leaders and making them available to generations to take inspirations.

He expressed the need for the book to be made available in schools, adding that "part of our problems is that we don't have role-models, we have a lot to learn from ourselves."

Prof. Yankah expressed regret that we were losing our culture as a result of the spread of western culture, noting that "we tend to know more about the outside than our African continent, we tend to quote more from people from other hemispheres."

He said Africa had a lot of rich culture and should learn to "tie their history" and that "if we want to develop, we should develop with our own ideas."

The author, Peter Payin Anaman, who is also the Executive Director of African Heritage Foundation, said Africa was blessed with "abundant treasures and part of it was the words of wisdom of our forefathers handed down to us."

He added that "these words were meant to inspire the African citizenry to aspire for better Africa and build the Africa we want."

A beneficiary of Moroccan government scholarship programme to Ghana, Mr Anaman said he was inspired to document the treasures of the vision of the King, and share with the youth to inspire them to greatness.

The Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Ouaadi I commended the author for his "tenacity and due diligence" in coming out with the book.

She underscored the foreign policy of the King of Morocco, King Mohammed IV, in advocating south-south cooperation, promoting peace and security for sustainable development of the continent.

The Ambassador said Africa was a key trading partner of the Kingdom of Morocco, adding that Morocco relations in Africa had been unique