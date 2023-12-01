Ghana: 6 Die in Ghastly Accident At Berekum

Six persons have been confirmed dead in a ghastly accident which occurred on Monday, on the Sunyani-Berekum Highway.

Reports gathered by the Ghanaian Times indicated that the accident occurred when a taxi-cab with registration number GT 5591-12 heading towards Nsoatre, collided head on with a salon car with registration number AS 253-22, which was moving from the opposite direction.

All five passengers on board the taxi-cab including the driver died on the spot, while the other driver who was the only occupant of the salon car died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

It is unclear what led to the tragic accident but reports gathered indicated that both vehicles were driving on top speed and bumped into each other causing the accident.

According to eyewitness account, it took the personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the police to retrieve the dead bodies from the mangled vehicles at the accident scene.

The dead bodies have been deposited at the Berekum Holy family hospital mortuary for preservation.

A police source which confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times said investigations into the matter had begun.