Ghana: Wafcon 2024 Qualifier - Black Queens Host Brave Gladiators of Nambia Friday

The senior women's national team, the Black Queens, on Friday will host the Brave Gladiators of Nambia at the Accra Sports Stadium in a first leg final qualifier for the 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) championship scheduled for Morocco.

The winner over two legs will qualify for the tournament.

Coach Nora Häuptle is looking to return the side to the continental soccer showpiece, having missed out on the last edition after falling to Nigeria 2-1 on aggregate in the final eliminator.

The Black Queens got to this stage of the qualifiers after scaling the first hurdle with a 12-0 demolishing of Rwanda on aggregate.

The Ghanaians recorded a 7-0 victory in Kigali and followed it up with a 5-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium in September.

Namibia on the other hand saw off Gambia by a 5-0 aggregate win after winning 3-2 away and grabbing a 2-0 victory at home to progress.

The Nambians are expected to arrive in Accra today ahead of the game.

Black Queens coach, Hauptle, has since named a strong 23-woman squad for the clash with

Ampem Darkoa's youngster, Comfort Yeboah, getting the attention of the coach after a stellar performance at the just-ended CAF Women's Champions League in Cote d'Ivoire.

She has since joined the team in camp ahead of the fixture.

The full list of players invited for the qualifier include Ernestina Abambila (Hakkarigucu Spor), Grace Acheampong (Biik Kazygurt), Vivian Adjei Konadu (Ferencvarosi), Susan Ama Duah (Avaldnes FC), Grace Asantewaa (FC Juarez), Gifty Assifuah (1207 Antalyaspor), Philomena Abaka (Unattached) and Evelyn Badu (Avaldsnes FC).

Others are Doris Boaduwaa (Spartak Subotica), Portia Boakye (Djurgarden), Azumah Bugre (IFK Norrkoping), Jennifer Cudjoe (FC Nordsjaelland), Janet Egyir (Hapoel Jerusalem Katamon), Linda Eshun (Ibrottafelag Reykjavikur) and Cynthia Konlan Fiindib (Al Hilal).

The rest are Alice Kusi (Al Hilal), Kerrie Mccarthy (Kumasi Sports Academy), Stella Nyamekye (Dreamz Ladies), Jacqueline Owusu (Real Sociedad), Safiatu Salifu (Yanga Princesses) Sherifatu Samaila (Hapoel Petah Tikya) and Comfort Yeboah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies).

The Black Queens will travel to the Lucas Masterpiece Moripe Stadium in Windhoek on Tuesday for the second leg