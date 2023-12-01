Liberia: Lawmakers, Religious Leaders in Rigmarole Over 'Abortion Law'

Monrovia — The question of when life begins is at the forefront of the ongoing debate in Liberia as the Senate considers amendments to the current health law. The proposed changes, particularly regarding abortion and sex education, have sparked discussions across religious, medical, and legal circles.

From a scientific perspective, the commencement of an individual's biological existence occurs precisely at the successful fertilization of the egg. This intricate process begins with the conditioning of the spermatozoon in the male and female reproductive tracts. On the other hand, biblical viewpoints emphasize the sanctity of life, stating that God knows individuals even before birth, implying the presence of life in the mother's womb.

The current Liberian law, dating back to 1976, allows mothers or pregnant women to undergo abortion at will within the first 16 weeks of pregnancy. In contrast, the proposed law suggests restricting abortions to cases where the pregnancy poses a threat to the woman's life, allowing the procedure only up to 14 weeks.

To deliberate on these matters, the Senate invited key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health, the religious community, and legal experts. Dr. Francis Ketteh, Liberia's chief medical officer, and Mr. Varfee Tulay, deputy health minister for policy and planning, represented the Ministry of Health. They recommended amendments to the law, emphasizing that the objective is not mass murder but rather to safeguard the lives of women at risk.

Deputy Minister Tulay clarified, "What we are seeking is a refinement; we want to state categorically that the public health law, specifically the portion on abortion, is not intended to carry out mass murder but to save the lives of women whose lives will be at risk."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Ketteh presented 2021 statistics indicating 38,779 abortions in Liberia, with 16% of all pregnancies ending in abortion. He stressed the need for safe abortion procedures and highlighted the high maternal mortality rate associated with unsafe practices, citing that 10% of maternal deaths result from abortion.

While the Ministry of Health supports the amendments, the Medical and Dental Council (MDC), represented by Dr. Benetta Collins-Andrews, expressed concerns about the lack of facilities and logistics to support such laws. Dr. Collins-Andrews recommended involving health workers in the crafting of the legislation.

Dr. Aron Casell, representing the Liberia Medical and Dental Association (LMDA), opposed the bill, asserting that the existing 1976 law does not permit abortion on demand or economic grounds. He expressed scientific and population-related concerns, emphasizing the need to avoid endangering the nation's health system.

The religious community, represented by Dr. Kortu Brown on behalf of the Campaign to Stop Abortion in Liberia, urged lawmakers not to vote for the abortion law. Brown emphasized the importance of consulting with religious, traditional, and cultural communities, suggesting a deferral of the decision to the new legislature for further consideration.

As the debate unfolds, Liberia faces a critical juncture in balancing scientific, religious, and cultural perspectives on the contentious issue of abortion.