Liberia: New Liberia Party SB Extols President-Elect Boakai's Resilience, Tolerance in Historic Win

Monrovia — In a special congratulatory message, the Standard Bearer of the New Liberia Party (NLP), Rev. Dr. Joshua Turner has extolled President-elect Joseph Nyuma Boakai on his historic victory to the presidency.

It could be recalled that a barely a week ago Liberia's elections management body - the National Elections Commission (NEC) officially announced former VP Boakai of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) as the winner of the recently conducted 14 November 2023 Presidential Run-off Election.

According to the presidential final tally report consolidated released by the Commission from across all 5,890 polling places, the presidential ticket of Candidates Boakai Joseph N. and Jeremiah K. Koung of UP obtained the highest votes of 814,481, which constitute 50.64 percent over Weah George Maneh and Jewel Howard-Taylor of the CDC's 793,914 or 49.36 votes.

Accordingly, in his congratulatory message, Rev. Dr. Turner praised the former Liberian Vice President for his consistency in pushing for the change the country so desires, while at the same time being politically tolerant in the midst of some offensive verbal attacks against his person during the entire course of the political process.

The NLP standard bearer is backing the President-elect to succeed at the helm of the presidency and has therefore pledged his commitment to work with him at all levels of the country's development process.

"On behalf of the New Liberia Party, my family and in my own name, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the successful elections conducted by the National Elections Commission. A special congratulation goes out to the winner of the poll, Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who has convinced us that indeed, he is the real father of the land as shown through his high level of political tolerance," said the NLP political leader.

With all scheduled and set for the President-elect to take charge of the state of affairs on January 22, 2024, the renowned Liberian politician craved the indulgence of the former Vice President to live up to his commitment of tackling development holistically.

"We were so happy to listen to the promise from our President-elect that his government will implement the development agenda of Liberia holistically so that everyone everywhere feels the impact of the government. We believe that this plan is in the interest of national healing and reconciliation for a country that has been widely divided on political lines," he urged.

"With that promise, we are confident that Mr. Boakai will extend development across the country including building the roads in the beautiful region of Southeastern Liberia, which for years has suffered the fate of rural neglect," added Rev. Dr. Turner.