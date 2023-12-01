Liberia: LINLEA Urges Government to Ensure LACC Expedites Investigation Into Complaints of Mismanaged EPs Funds Ahead of Boakai's Inauguration

Monrovia — The Liberia National Law Enforcement Association (LINLEA) has expressed deep concern regarding what it calls an "imminent threat to national security" posed by the anticipated protest of some members of the Executive Protection Service (EPS). This information was reported in the FrontPage Africa online edition dated November 24, 2023, under the caption: "EPS Officers Threaten Wide Cat Protest - Promises to Disrupt Transition, if..."

The issue at hand--the alleged mismanagement of mutual aid funds designed to compensate personnel at the end of the presidential term--has the potential to disrupt the peaceful transition of power and tarnish our nation's international reputation.

According to LINLEA, the forthcoming inauguration of the new President is a momentous occasion for the country, showcasing democratic values and a commitment to peaceful political transitions that should not be disrupted by any faction of the EPS.

LINLEA noted that the expected presence of hundreds of foreign dignitaries underscores the importance of this event. An impending "wide cat" protest by members of the Executive Protection Service could discourage these dignitaries from attending, undermining the significance of the occasion, LINLEA believes.

"We urgently call on the Government of Liberia to consider this threat with the utmost seriousness," said Cecil B. Griffiths, President of LINLEA, in a communication to FrontPageAfrica on Sunday, November 26.

He warned that the grievances of members of the Executive Protection Service should not be dismissed lightly, as history has shown in other countries that such dissatisfaction within the ranks of presidential guards can escalate into full-blown coups. Therefore, Griffiths emphasized that Liberia must learn from these examples and take proactive measures to curb such a situation.

In the message, he urged the government to instruct the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to expedite an investigation into the complaints regarding the mismanagement of funds. He stressed that transparency, fairness, and swift action are required to resolve this situation and restore trust.

Griffiths added, "We expect a comprehensive report and relevant recommendations from the Commission within a month."

However, he suggested that should the issue remain unresolved by the end of the year, the entire Executive Protection Service should be put on 'Stand Down,' and the Liberia Small Arms Commission should be instructed to conduct an inventory of the weapons in the arsenal of the EPS.

Simultaneously, Griffiths maintained that a selected group of officers from the Liberia National Police and the Armed Forces of Liberia should be appointed to protect the VIPs. This interim measure, according to him, will ensure the security of those coming for the inauguration and the integrity of the nation until the issue is fully resolved and the EPS is reformed.

"We urge the government not to underestimate the gravity of the situation," he emphasized.

At the same time, Griffiths noted that the stability, security, and international standing of the country are at stake, expressing trust in President Weah's commitment to uphold the rule of law, ensure transparency, and continue the path of peaceful transition, as manifested by his exemplary leadership demonstrated by accepting the results of the presidential elections.