Liberia: LACC Sets Deadline for Outgoing Officials' to Declare Assets

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has mandated all outgoing officials, including President George Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, to declare their assets by December 12, 2023. This declaration, part of the "Exit Declaration of Assets Notice," requires a comprehensive list encompassing properties, financial holdings, investments, and other relevant financial interests.

Executive Chairperson Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe emphasized the necessity of this declaration, citing its role in ensuring transparency and accountability within the government. The process, guided by the New LACC Act of 2022, underscores confidentiality while necessitating accuracy and compliance with legal standards.

"LACC hereby issues this public notice to all OUTGOING OFFICIALS to declare their assets by filing an Asset Declaration form with the LACC no later than TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12TH, 2023," said Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe, the new Executive Chairperson of the LACC while reading the "Exit Declaration of Assets Notice" at the Commission's headquarters on Tuesday.

"This information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality as provided for by the New LACC Act of 2022 and will be subject to verification to ensure accuracy and compliance with legal standards."

Cllr. Zoe and colleagues replaced the previous LACC Commissioners following the passage of the New LACC Act which effectively terminated their contracts. Under the old LACC, majority of these current officials did not declare their assets. In response to inquiries about validation procedures for these assets, Cllr. Zoe outlined the Commission's reliance on submitted documents while inviting whistleblowers and the public to aid in the review process.

She also stated that the LACC will ensure that incoming officials of the Boakai-Koung administration will declare their assets, adding that specific timelines will be given after the government's inauguration in January 2024.

The amended LACC Act defines the Commission's role in executing Liberia's Asset Declaration and Verification Regime, emphasizing the responsibility for officials to periodically disclose income, assets, liabilities, and interests. This disclosure system plays a pivotal role in promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical behavior in the public sector.

With the recent conclusion of presidential and legislative elections, the LACC urges attention to governance responsibilities, including the vital task of asset declaration and verification among public officials. The Commission's notification aligns with the National Code of Conduct, mandating asset declaration for all government officials involved in decision-making processes and other key junctures of their public service.

In adherence to Part 10. 1 of the National Code of Conduct, public officials must declare income, assets, and liabilities at specific intervals: prior to taking office, at the end of every three years, on promotion or progression from one level to another, upon transfer to another public office and upon retirement or resignation to ensuring a transparent and accountable governance framework.