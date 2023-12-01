Liberia: Five Counties Benefit From Training and Livelihood Programs Under UNDP Small Grants Program in Liberia

Five counties have benefitted from a training and livelihood program, through 16 NGOs under the UNDP Small Grants Program.

The UNDP Small Grant Program was rolled out in Liberia to promote the areas of biodiversity, climate change, waste management, climate change mitigation, restoration of degraded land, protection of international waters, supporting innovation, and women and youth groups.

Mr. Samuel Boakai, the Project Manager of the UNDP SGP in Liberia, speaking to a team of media personnel, said that sixteen non-governmental organizations and community-based organizations in Bong, Montserrado, Nimba, Grand Cape Mount, and Bomi Counties have been direct beneficiaries of the grant allocated to projects, focused on protecting the mangroves in Liberia and safeguarding other endangered species and as well playing a pivotal role in preserving the east Nimba reserve through reforestation and land restoration efforts.

This he said is being done through the implementing counties, which had experienced significant environmental challenges.

He emphasized the positive impact of the livelihood component of the project on these communities, stating, "The UNDP SGP has significantly contributed to the protection of the environment, with a particular focus on critical areas like the mangroves in Liberia and the east Nimba reserve.

The livelihoods of the people in these counties have been positively impacted through the implementation of various projects under the program, helping with training in soap making and conservation farming activities".

During the media briefing, Mr. Boakai shared statistics regarding the program's reach and effectiveness, with over 2,500 direct beneficiaries receiving specialized training in conservation farming, reforestation, land degradation, biodiversity, and maintaining a clean environment in UNDP SGP-implementing counties.

The program, according to him, also reached over 60,800 indirect beneficiaries through mass training sessions, radio broadcasts, and awareness campaigns conducted nationwide.

Mr. Boakai, as part of the project's achievement, highlighted that its livelihood component captured more than 1,000 of the aforementioned direct beneficiaries, including women and other marginalized groupings, who substantially benefited from the livelihood component by learning how to make soap, making country clothes, engaging in conservation farming, and participating community-savings and loan programs.

As of now, more than 8 acres of degraded land have been refilled, helping to save approximately 15 lives every year that got lost as a result of the pits dogged by artisanal and legal miners in Bong County.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On their farms, Nimba, Bo, mi, and Bong Counties produced fresh maize, eddoes, peanuts, cassava, rice, cabbage, pepper, and other vegetable crops that are, in part, supplied to the market.

They have also been able to plant more than 10,000 palm seedlings as part of a long-term livelihood initiative promoting and protecting biodiversity with over 100,000 cocoa, forest trees, and mangroves being planted in Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, and Montserradtoto restore the forest and swamp, Mr. Boakai added.

The UNDP SGP manager, during the press conference, unveiled phase-eight of the program starting in July of next year, signaling a new partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on gazetting and protecting vital mangrove ecosystems across the country, which plays a critical role in coastal ecosystems by acting plays real barriers against erosion and supporting diverse marine life.

Communities in Liberia have witnessed tangible improvements in environmental conservation, and the UNDP SGP has not only created a positive impact on the ground but has also played a crucial role in building awareness and capacity among the citizens, he stated.

He concluded by saying that while Liberia continues to grapple with environmental challenges, the success of the UNDP Small Grant Program stands as a testament to the effectiveness of collaborative efforts in promoting sustainable development and protecting the nation's natural resources, with its achievements underscoring the importance of international cooperation and grassroots involvement in addressing pressing global issues.