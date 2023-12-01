Liberia Joins the World in Commemorating World Toilet Day

Monrovia — Liberia will on November 30, 2023, join the rest of the world to commemorate World Toilet Day. World Toilet Day is an annual United Nations Observance promoted through a worldwide public campaign that encourages action to tackle the global sanitation crisis.

The United Nations Waters reports revealed that today, there are 3.5 billion people still living without safe toilets and 419 million people still practicing 'open defecation', (UN-Water, 2023).

World Toilet Day, is celebrated on 19 November of every year, to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and reach the 3.5 billion people still living without safely managed sanitation.

The United Nations made World Toilet Day an official Observance in 2013, twelve years after the World Toilet Organization established World Toilet Day in 2001, the release disclosed.

Every year, UN-Water - the UN's coordination mechanism on water and sanitation sets the theme for World Toilet Day. For 2023, the theme is "Accelerating Change".

It is against this background that the National Water Sanitation and Hygiene Commission of Liberia, and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) in collaboration with its partners join the rest of the world in commemorating this global event on November 19, 2023, under the theme: "ACCELERATING CHANGE". An official program commemorating the day will be held in Bentol City, Montserrado County beginning with a parade through the principal streets of Bentol and will end at the Bentol City Administrative Building for an indoor ceremony.

World Toilet Day 2023 is about accelerating change by doing whatever you can. Take action today, learn about the issues, and share the campaign with your partners and collaborators.