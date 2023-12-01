West Africa: Red Cross Launches RRBA ECOWAS Project

The Liberian Red Cross has launched the Recovery and Resilience Building Assistance (RRBA) for families affected by floods in vulnerable communities in Liberia.

The project was launched under the theme: Building Back Stronger: Empowering Flood Affected Communities.

Speaking on Thursday, 30 November 2023 at the official launching ceremony in the Shoe Factory Community along the Japan Freeway, National Disaster Management Agency official Abraham Paasewe said the project started in July 2022 when Liberia experienced one of the major floods in recent times.

He said the flood took a tour in other West African states as well, adding that Liberia recorded over 60, 000 persons that were affected.

Mr. Abraham Paasewe added that out of the 60, 000 persons that were affected, Liberia was able to report the case in Lomé, Togo in April 2023.

He explained that when ECOWAS invited member states to go to Lomé and present their cases, Liberia was represented and made its case there.

At that meeting, he recalled, it was announced by the Director of Humanitarian Affairs Madam Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe of ECOWAS that the regional bloc was keeping a package for member states that were affected by flooding.

He disclosed that Madam Ugbe said the envelope was disclosed to everyone in the amount of eight million and Liberia was able to secure some funding for flood.

According to him, the project was guided by a policy that the government should find a credible implanting partner for the project on behalf of the government.

He said 46 communities were affected, both in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

For her part, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Liberia Josephine Nkrumah said the project is in line with the ECOWAS policy on humanitarian grounds.

Amb. Nkrumah explained said they need to build a good community so that they know how to manage or reduce the risk associated with disaster.

Also Speaking, the Secretary General of the Liberian Red Cross Mr. Gregory Blamo thanked ECOWAS for the continued support towards the Liberian Red Cross and the Government of Liberia.

Mr. Blamo said the project is to benefit the individuals that are affected.

He said the money is not going to the community leaders or volunteers, but to individuals that are affected.