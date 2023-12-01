Liberia: Team Lisa Urges Swift Reinstatement of Legitimate FeJAL Members' Names On the Voters Roll

Monrovia — The National Campaign Management of Team Lisa is raising alarm over the removal of names of legitimate members of the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) from the preliminary voter's roll, urging the membership committee to rectify this situation promptly.

The move by FeJAL's membership committee, led by Grace Bryant and supervised by the leadership, has sparked concerns about transparency and fairness in the upcoming electoral process. Reports from various regions indicate a surge in complaints from female journalists, including national county coordinators, who discovered their names inexplicably missing from the voter's roll. Team Lisa contends that such actions compromise the democratic values central to FeJAL's mission.

Article 5, sections 1 and 2 of FeJAL's constitution outline the criteria for full membership and voting rights. Team Lisa stresses the importance of adhering to these rules, emphasizing the need for a transparent and unbiased process in maintaining the voter's roll to preserve FeJAL as an inclusive space for female journalists.

In a statement released today, Team Lisa expressed disappointment at the committee's actions, stating that the removal of legitimate women journalists' names contradicts the association's commitment to democratic values and equal participation. Madam Massa Kanneh, Spokesperson for the National Campaign Management of Team Lisa, emphasized the essential role diversity plays in the strength and credibility of FeJAL.

Team Lisa calls on the membership committee to promptly reinstate the names of legitimate members on the voters' roll to ensure a transparent and credible process in the upcoming FeJAL elections. The group urges stakeholders, including the Press Union of Liberia and media development partners, to swiftly intervene, as actions taken by the membership committee could undermine the elections' credibility.

The group underscores the importance of transparency and fairness in managing the association's membership list, emphasizing that every member's voice must be heard and valued in the democratic process. As FeJAL approaches its elections, Team Lisa remains committed to upholding the principles of democracy and inclusivity within the association.