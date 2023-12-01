Liberia: Former Chief Justice Accused of Destroying Evidence

1 December 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Victoria G. Wesseh

Monrovia — Liberia's Inspector General of Police, Col. Patrick Sudue, testified on Thursday, November 30, 2023, in the ongoing trial of former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott, who is charged with the murder of her daughter, Charloe Musu. Col. Sudue revealed that Scott allegedly contaminated and destroyed crucial evidence related to multiple burglary attacks at her residence in Brewerville Township by an unknown assailant.

Taking the witness stand after being subpoenaed to testify, Col. Sudue stated that the alleged crime scene was completely compromised and destroyed by the defendant, making it challenging for the police to reconstruct the scene and conduct necessary professional work to uncover the truth.

The Police Inspector General explained that the property, which was said to have been burglarized, had already been repaired before the police were informed. He emphasized that due to the contamination, the police provided a risk assessment report recommending that Scott hire a private security firm to guard her home and electrify the area to safeguard her property.

Col. Sudue recounted receiving a verbal complaint from Scott's driver on February 9, 2023. Upon receiving the complaint, police officers immediately visited the defendant's premises. During this visit, Scott claimed that the reported burglary was the second incident at her residence.

He informed the court that the police did not provide an investigative report on the alleged burglary at Scott's residence because the crime scene did not suggest to the Liberia National Police that a burglary had occurred. Col. Sudue questioned how the police could investigate when Scott had already repaired the house that she claimed was broken into.

Detailing the events, Col. Sudue mentioned that on February 8, 2023, when the first incident allegedly occurred, Scott informed officers that the area through which the intruder gained access had been under repair. When asked about the vandalized vehicle, Scott stated that it had broken down and was parked in the yard, but officers found no evidence of damage to the car.

Another witness, police detective Curtis B. Koffa Koffa, explained that Scott filed a complaint with the police regarding the alleged attacks on February 8 and 9, 2023. However, by the time the police intervened and visited the scene, Scott had already sealed the area she claimed the intruder used to enter the house.

Witness Koffa highlighted that the evidence on both occasions was completely destroyed. He cited an example where Scott, after claiming her keys were stolen and her black jeep vandalized, proceeded to drive the same vandalized vehicle instead of leaving it at the scene and notifying the police.

