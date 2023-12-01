Africa: Ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Calls On Africans to Retrospect On the Africa's Legacy On Global Architectures of Intellectualism

Monrovia — Former Liberian President and Nobel Peace Laureate, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has called on Africans to introspect Africa's legacy on the global architectures of intellectualism and redefine the continent's role shaping a new tragetory.

Johnson-Sirleaf put forth the case for education as the key to unlocking the transformative and promising potential of Africa's youth.

The former Liberian President noted that Africa is a young, vibrant, and dynamic continent with around 70% of the population of sub-Saharan Africa under the age of 30.

She maintained that the youthful population of Africa holds the key to growth, progress and prosperity, and that Africans must champion the cause to make the continent more relevant on the global stage in all aspects.

Madam Johnson Sirleaf made the comment on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa, when she served as keynote speaker at the 2023 Founders Lecture of the University of South Africa (UNISA).

The Founders Lecture was held under the theme: "Reclaiming Africa's Intellectual Futures into the next 150 years and beyond."

Madam Sirleaf said reclaiming the intellectual futures of Africa requires Africans coming to together, and governments strengthening institutions of learning.

She argued that research and technology are also important in helping Africans to reclaim their intellectual futures in the next 150 years and beyond.

The first democratically elected woman's president of Africa highlighted education as a major contributing factor to a resilient future for Africa and it's youthful population.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The idea of a Founders Lecture was introduced at Unisa in 2003, with the aim to encourage the University and its stakeholders to focus on critical issues in higher education at both global and national levels.

Over the years, a variety of topics, presented by eminent and renowned scholars from across the Continent and the globe, have established the Founders Lecture as a premium and flagship forum for intellectual engagement of the highest standard.

The former Liberian President ceased the opportunity to appreciate the administration of the University of South Africa for organizing the platform for African former and current leaders, and scholars to speak to the youthful population of the continent on issues pertinent to shifting the destiny of the continent.

In conclusion, the veteran politician also called for the responsible and accountable leaderships across the continent, if Africa should reclaim its intellectual futures.