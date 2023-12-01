Liberia: Barrolle Getting Mighty Again

1 December 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Contributing Writer

Monrovia — Liberia's second oldest football club, Barrolle, appears to be returning to its glorious days as the Rollers have transformed themselves into a title-chasing side. The Red Boys came from a goal down to defeat LPRC Oilers 3-1 at the Tusa field on Saturday.

Teenage midfielder Nush Zohn played a significant role in the Rollers' victory, now leading the 1st division scoring log with 9 goals to his credit.

Barrolle currently holds the top spot on the LFA Orange First Division League table, edging out Liscr FC with a superior goal difference. Both Barrolle and Liscr FC are tied on 23 points after ten matches. Barrolle secured victory in 7 of those ten fixtures, drew against Watanga FC and Global Phalma, with their only defeat this season at the hands of Liscr FC.

Although the season still has a long way to go before its conclusion, the Rollers, boasting numerous young talents, have already made a statement of intent to win their first league title since the 2010/2011 season.

Coach Christian Mehn, recently entrusted with the head coaching position of the Red Boys, appears to be turning the fortunes of the Rollers. He told reporters recently that Barrolle can regain its status in Liberian football, starting this season, with fans showing up for games and providing other forms of support to the team.

