Angola: Readout of Meeting Between President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola

Washington, DC — President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola at the White House to address opportunities to deepen our relationship, identify areas of future cooperation, and discuss regional and global challenges. Together they discussed significant U.S. economic investment in Angola, including through the President’s flagship Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI) in the Lobito Corridor with over a billion dollars in U.S. financing committed this year alone. These investments include support for over 180 rural bridges, upgrading 4G and 5G digital connectivity across the nation, introducing the first ever mobile money application, and bringing 500 megawatts of solar power to the grid, with an additional billion mobilized for the biggest rail investment in Africa in our history. These investments also will advance Angola’s goal of becoming a net food exporter by 2027 and strengthening regional food security.

President Biden and President Lourenço committed to increased partnership on issues that define our shared future, including strengthening democracy, energy production and exportation, and space cooperation. To that end, the leaders welcomed the launch of a U.S. – Angola Energy Security Dialogue in 2024 focused on the secure and stable supply of energy and deeper commercial ties while advancing our shared climate goals. President Biden also congratulated President Lourenço for Angola’s signing of the Artemis Accords, which advances a common vision of space exploration for the benefit of all humankind, and for joining the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation. Lastly, the leaders resolved to address together global challenges, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The meeting reaffirmed the significant progress made in our 30-year diplomatic relationship and exemplified the President’s commitment to Africa, as outlined at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit last year.