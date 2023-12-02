Nigeria: Troops Kill 52 Terrorists, Arrest 204, Rescue 234 Hostages

2 December 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tarkaa David

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said troops on internal security operations killed 52 terrorists, arrested 204 and rescued 234 hostages in the past week.

Troops in a sting operation also arrested a leader of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in charge of North West and North Central in Bauchi State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba in a statement said troops in collaboration with personnel of the DSS on Nov 29 conducted a sting operation at Tarum Village on the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis.

He said the operation culminated in the arrest of the leader of ISWAP terrorist group in charge of North Central and North West Zones who is in currently in custody.

He said leaders of terror groups remain the prime targets of ongoing military operations.

"Accordingly, the armed forces remains determinate to destroy the terrorists, insurgents and violent extremist groups in the country and degrading their military capability," he said.

General Buba said the troops also arrested 58 suspected oil thieves and seized stolen products worth N668,731,000.00.

He added that the military has commenced investigation into the military helicopter that crashed but without casualties in Port Harcourt yesterday.

