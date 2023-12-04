Nigeria: Imo NNPP Guber Candidate Heads to Court, Vows to Reclaim Mandate

3 December 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ezra Ukanwa

The Governorship Candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Hon. Uche Ben Odunzeh, in the just concluded governorship election in imo state has taken moves to reclaim his mandate in court.

The NNPP Candidate Friday through his team of lawyers successfully filed a watertight petition in the imo state governorship election tribunal sitting in Owerri

The incumbent Imo state governor and candidate of the APC, Senator Hope Uzodinmma is marked as the first respondent, the All progressive congress (APC) is the second respondent while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the third respondent.

This was contained in a statement, at the weekend, personally signed by him.

According to the statement, at the main time, both the APC and INEC has been served successfully and the governor-elect, Hope Uzodinmma is trying to invade been served.

Hon. Odunzeh had described the election as a charaden

He added that the outcome does not represent the will of majority of imolites that were enthusiastic for a new imo state, devoid of bloodletting and perennial sufferings.

The business mogul turned politician in his petition before the tribunal is requesting for the cancellation of the election for obvious rigging, by passing of BVAS and falsification of votes

He argued that his party's logo was illegible in the ballot which made it impossible for his supporters to vote for him and that affected his candidacy urging the tribunal to uphold the sanctity of the judiciary to invalidate the election.

